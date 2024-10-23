(Hypebot) – The Human Artistry Campaign is working to ensure that AI works for musicians, artists, and other creators rather than against them. As part of that effort, the coalition has launched a new campaign soliciting sign-ons to a simple public generative AI training statement.

Human Artistry Campaign seeks signatures for AI Training statement

“The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted.”

More than 6500 13,500 have already signed on to the public statement and many have shared this link: https://www.aitrainingstatement.org/.

Members of the Human Artistry Campaign include The National Independent Talent Association (NITO), the RIAA, SAG-AFTRA, Artists Rights Society, the NMPA, the Society of Composers and Lyricists, Music Publishers Canada, PRS for Music and many more organizations representing creators.

The coalition is also working in support of the The NO FAKES Act (Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act) which would establish federal rights to own your own voices and likeness and establish a system to fight back against nonconsensual AI-generated deepfakes and voice clones.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.