Grammy Award Winning Country Group Shenandoah Wraps Multiple Sell-Out Shows On First Weeknd Of Canadian Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning country band Shenandoah has wrapped the first weekend of its 2024 Canadian Tour with Sawyer Brown and George Fox. The tour has banked multiple sold-out arena concerts including stops in Edmonton, Red Deer, Saskatoon, and Prince George. The tour of Canada marks the first time the legendary group has toured the country.

“We are having the time of our life up here in Canada,” says Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. “The people are wonderful and many. The crowds have been fantastic, and as we say in the south, ‘we ain’t done yet!'”

Shenandoah’s 2024 Canadian Tour with Sawyer Brown continues onward through early November with stops in Calgary, Brandon, Moose Jaw, Kelowna, Peterborough, Windsor, and more. Click here for tour dates.

Additionally, Shenandoah recently released its latest tune, “Sunday in the South,” a collaboration with country superstars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. The song is available to stream and download now.