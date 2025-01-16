Kia Forum Added as FireAid Venue, Star-Studded Lineup Revealed for FireAid

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation, AEG Presents, and The Azoffs have revealed new details about the upcoming FireAid benefit concert, which will support recovery efforts for the L.A. wildfires. The event boasts a star-studded lineup.

Scheduled for January 30th, the concert will take place across two iconic venues: the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome. Headliners include Billie Eilish, Finneas, Dave Matthews, John Mayer, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, and Katy Perry, among others.

Additional performers include Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!NK, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sting, Rod Stewart, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and Tate McRae, with more artists, special guests, and surprises to be announced for both venues.

For fans unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast in select AMC Theatres and streamed across multiple platforms, including Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

Sponsorship partners include American Express, Intuit, and UBS, with additional sponsorship opportunities available through Oak View Group.

The FireAid benefit concert is being produced by Shelli Azoff, Irving Azoff, and the Azoff family, in collaboration with Live Nation and AEG Presents.