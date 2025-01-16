La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Signs With True Tickets

LA MIRADA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing provider True Tickets announced a new partnership with the Southern California concert venue La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Located in the Los Angeles suburb La Mirada, the 1,251-seat performing arts center hosts a range of content, from concerts and comedy events, to theatrical presentations.

Through the partnership with True Tickets, the La Mirada Performing Arts Center will gain access to digital ticket delivery, along with analytics, and access control while reducing fraud and improving operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to partner with La Mirada Theatre, an institution that has continually set the standard for artistic excellence and audience engagement,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “Our collaboration will help the theater maintain its reputation for outstanding patron experiences by providing a ticket delivery solution that ensures security and convenience for every attendee.”

“As we look to the future of theater and audience engagement, our partnership with True Tickets represents a pivotal moment,” said BT McNicholl, Producing Artistic Director, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. “With this innovative ticketing solution, we are excited to enhance the way our patrons experience live events and maintain the highest standards of accessibility and security.”