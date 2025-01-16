The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Joe Boyd

He did the sound at Newport when Dylan went electric. He produced Nick Drake and Richard Thompson and many more. This is the story of someone who lived his life in the music business, left his mark and survived to tell the story.

