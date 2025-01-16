Country Songwriter Clint Daniels Signs A Publishing Deal With Major Bob Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Major Bob Music announced the signing of a publishing deal with Grammy-nominated songwriter Clint Daniels.

With a career that spans two decades, Daniels is known for his storytelling skills and for writing hits for artists such as Alan Jackson, George strait, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Montgomery Gentry, Clay Walker, Easton Corbin, Jon Pardi, Brandy Clark, and Cody Johnson, among others.

His catalog of hits include a co-write credit for “Brokenheartsville” which Joe Nichols reached #1 with in 1998 and Eric Church‘s “Some Of It” which was nominated for the Grammy for Best country Song in 2020.

“Clint is the type of songwriter that made me want to be a publisher. I feel every chord played, and every word written down in his songs because it was either experienced or observed with heart,” reflected Aubrey Daniels, Major Bob’s Head of Publishing. “His writing is timeless and his love for country music is admired. I’m so excited that after all this time, we’ll officially be working together.”