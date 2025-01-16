Surrealist Director And Musician David Lynch, Dead At 78

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — David Lynch, the award-winning filmmaker, musician, and visual artist renowned for his surrealist vision in film and television projects such as Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, has died at the age of 78.

His family announced his passing on social media, stating:

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'”

While the exact cause of death was not disclosed, reports indicate that Lynch had been battling emphysema, a condition he attributed to his lifelong smoking habit.

Born in Missoula, Montana, in 1946, Lynch attended the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, where he pursued painting and developed an interest in film, directing student projects such as Alphabet and Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times).

After relocating to Los Angeles in 1970, Lynch wrote, directed, and produced the independent film Eraserhead (1977), which, thanks to its surrealist body horror themes, became a cult classic.

He went on to direct The Elephant Man (1980), detailing the travails of Joseph Merrick, a deformed man living in Victorian London, starring John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, and establishing Lynch as a force to be reckoned with in the world of film.

Lynch continued to push cinematic boundaries with films such as Blue Velvet (1986), Mulholland Drive (2001), and the seminal hit television drama Twin Peaks (1990–1991), among other projects.

In addition to his work on the big and small screens, Lynch was a noted painter and was involved in music projects alongside creators such as Alan Splet and Dean Hurley.

He released three studio albums as a solo electronic artist, including BlueBOB (2001), Crazy Clown Time (2011), and The Big Dream (2013). Musical collaborations include Lux Vivens (1998) with Jocelyn Montgomery and Cellophane Memories (2024) with Chrystabell.

He is survived by his four children.