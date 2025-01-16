The UK’s Festival Cancellation Season Kicks Off As Liverpool’s Africa Oyé Announces A Hiatus For 2025

LIVERPOOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Africa Oyé, an annual festival celebrating African music and culture, announced that the event will not take place in 2025 but assured fans that plans are underway for a stronger return in 2026.

The announcement follows a successful 2024 edition that drew record crowds, according to event organizers.

“We understand that this announcement will, of course, disappoint many. Our relationships with the Oyé family, festival staff, traders, and service suppliers are very important to us, and we did not make this decision lightly. With increased infrastructure and compliance costs, it is simply the case that, without major investment to cover the costs of delivering a festival of this size safely, it would be irresponsible to proceed in 2025,” said Paul Duhaney, Artistic Director of Africa Oyé.

“I can reassure everyone that the festival will be back in 2026. The break will allow us to raise money through a series of fundraising concerts, negotiate with major partners, sponsors, and funders, and work toward a safe and successful return to Sefton Park,” Duhaney added.

The 2026 edition of Africa Oyé has been confirmed for June 20–21.