Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund Partners With Pappy + Harriets

PIONEERTOWN, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Pappy & Harriet, the historic concert venue and saloon in Pioneertown is partnering with the Sweet Relief Musicians fund to help raise money to support the organization’s Natural Disaster Relief Fund.

The partnership will see $1 dollar from each ticket sold to shows at Pappy & Harriet in January donated to support the fund.

“We’re thrilled that our friends at Pappy & Harriet’s are supporting the music community during this incredibly challenging disaster. Special thanks to the whole team at Knitting Factory for recognizing Sweet Relief as a trusted partner and we look forward to disbursing the funds to our devastated Los Angeles community of musicians and music industry workers,” said Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

“In an effort to support the musical community during these tough times in the LA area, we’re donating $1 for every ticket sold to a January show. We’re proud to be partnering with Sweet Relief, an amazing non-profit providing financial assistance to career musicians and music industry workers who are facing physical or mental health issues, disability and displacement. Let’s pull together!” a rep from Pappy & Harriet’s added.

Upcoming January concerts at Pappy + Harriet’s include scheduled performances from Lee Fields, Black Flag, Dada, Olive King, Gallant, May Erlewine, Crash Test Dummies, and Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other basic necessities.