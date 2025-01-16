CARAS To Induct Dan Hill, Ginette Reno, Glass Tiger & More Into Canadian Music Hall Of Fame

CALGARY (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has revealed the inductees for the 2025 Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be hosted by Music Canada. Six legendary artists will be honored for their significant contributions to Canadian music: Dan Hill, Ginette Reno, Glass Tiger, Loreena McKennitt, Sum 41, and Maestro Fresh Wes. The live event is set for May 15, 2025, at Studio Bell, the National Music Centre (NMC) in Calgary, Alberta.

Sum 41 and Maestro Fresh Wes are also scheduled to be honored during the 2025 and 2024 JUNO Awards broadcasts, respectively. Maestro Fresh Wes was already inducted during the 2024 ceremony, and Sum 41 will be inducted live on the 2025 broadcast on March 30, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canadian Music Hall of Fame, established in 1978 by CARAS, continues to recognize artists who have had a profound impact on the national and international music scene.

“We are honored to be inducting these incredible artists; their songs and voices have been instrumental in shaping our Canadian identity,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO of CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. “This is the third time we’ve held this multiple induction ceremony and we are committed to recognizing more great Canadian artists and their musical contributions to our country in the future.”

The National Music Centre in Calgary will feature a new exhibition showcasing the accomplishments of the inductees starting May 7, 2025.

Here’s a closer look at the 2025 inductees:

Dan Hill

Known worldwide for timeless hits like “Sometimes When We Touch,” Dan Hill has earned Grammy nominations, JUNO Awards, and other accolades throughout his illustrious career. His songwriting prowess spans genres and generations, with over 100 million downloads of his music and numerous artist covers, including Dolly Parton, Rod Stewart, and Oscar Peterson.

Ginette Reno

Ginette Reno is a beloved icon in Québec and beyond, boasting over 42 albums, all of which have achieved Gold or Platinum status. With a career spanning 65 years, her influence crosses generations, and her remarkable voice has captivated audiences worldwide.

Glass Tiger

With hits like “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)” and “Someday,” Glass Tiger became a household name in the late ‘80s. The band’s debut album, *The Thin Red Line*, achieved Quadruple Platinum status in Canada and Gold in the U.S. Glass Tiger’s music continues to be celebrated globally, and their chart-topping tracks remain timeless classics.

Loreena McKennitt

A self-produced artist with over 14 million records sold worldwide, Loreena McKennitt is known for her eclectic blend of Celtic, pop, and worldbeat music. She has achieved critical acclaim and received Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum awards across four continents.

Sum 41

Pop-punk pioneers Sum 41 have sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned numerous awards, including a Grammy nomination and two JUNO Awards. Known for hits like “Fat Lip,” the band will perform a final encore at the 2025 JUNO Awards before concluding their career.

Maestro Fresh Wes

Recognized as the “Godfather of Canadian Hip-Hop,” Maestro Fresh Wes made history as the first Black Canadian Hip-Hop artist to achieve gold and platinum certification. His groundbreaking career has inspired generations, and in 2024, he released a new album, *Rap Prime Minister*, while also becoming the first Hip-Hop artist to receive the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award.