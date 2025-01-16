Kenny Chesney Announces Las Vegas Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – For Kenny Chesney, known for exhaustive live shows that are long on the euphoria that comes from embracing the world and living life completely, it was only a matter of time until he found a new dimension. That moment is 2025 when the songwriter/superstar brings his full-tilt brand of American music to Sphere in Las Vegas.

“I’m always looking for ways to deepen the way No Shoes Nation experiences this music,” Chesney says of his decision to make 2025’s tour a trip to the next-level venue. “Over the years, they have shown me through their own response to these songs how passionate they are about what they mean, how these songs are part of their lives. When people give you that much heart, I want to give them even more.

“When we started talking about all of the possibilities playing Sphere offered, I was all in. Just the idea of 4D technology and the impossibly dialed-in sound raises the experience for No Shoes Nation, literally immersing them in music, visuals, sound and being together. To me, this is going to be a whole new way of rocking the fans, and I can’t wait.”

With technology so advanced, the video content had to be shot on a special camera developed specifically for Sphere’s configuration; these shows will deliver the eight-time Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year as he’s never been seen before. They will also heighten the sensation of the music as those speakers exist behind the 16K x 16K resolution wraparound screen, the world’s highest-resolution LED display.

Kept under wraps for nearly a year, Chesney and his team, along with experts from Sphere Studios’ tech and creative teams, have been working to create what will be a whole new experience in the way his music is experienced. With a vast catalog of songs to draw from, these landmark shows will deliver a fully immersive and completely unique experience.

To access the experience there are several ways to find your dimension:

Vibee, the music-forward destination experience company, is the official VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for the residency. Vibee is offering various package tiers, each of which allows fans to exclusively get their hands on tickets ahead of the general public on-sale. All Vibee packages offer guests a choice of premium tickets, including Sandbar (general admission floor) or reserved seating, a collectible laminate and lanyard and access to an immersive fan experience curated in partnership with Chesney.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 31), starting at 10 am PT via KennyChesney.com. Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas is presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, May 22

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Wednesday, May 28

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14