AIF Calls For UK Festival Inquiry, Launches Fallow Festival Fund

(VIP-NEWS) — The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) has urged the UK Culture, Media & Sport Select Committee to launch a `State of Play` inquiry into the future of UK festivals.

Speaking at the 2025 Festival Congress in Bristol yesterday, AIF CEO John Rostron called on festival promoters, freelancers, and suppliers to back the campaign.

Since the pandemic, 215 festivals have shut down, including 78 in 2024 and five already in 2025. AIF argues that government intervention, such as a temporary reduction of VAT on ticket sales, could have prevented many closures.

To support struggling festivals, AIF and Citizen Ticket have launched the Fallow Festival Fund, providing free membership to AIF for one year and access to training, resources, and networking opportunities. Citizen Ticket has also pledged free use of its ticketing and event management platforms for smaller festivals. The initiative aims to help events on a “fallow year” return successfully in the future.

The campaign has also received backing from NOQ Group, which has pledged financial support for independent festivals joining its platform in 2025.

The proposed inquiry seeks to highlight the economic and cultural significance of independent festivals and explore measures to ensure their sustainability.

AIF CEO John Rostron said: “Grassroots independent music festivals are more than events; they`re the lifeblood of the UK arts landscape, providing a platform for emerging talent, supporting local economies and bringing joy to millions. But without government support, these festivals face unprecedented challenges.

“A State of Play inquiry from the UK Culture, Media & Sport Select Committee is a new opportunity to make our voices heard, and we need the whole festival sector to get behind us.

“The MPs on this Committee have the power to lobby the Government for the support we need. We believe a State of Play inquiry into festivals will demonstrate the desperate need for more support for independents. Through this submission to the CMS Committee, we can champion the changes needed for the survival of UK grassroots, independent festival culture.”