There Is Still Time For Venues Operators And Promoters To Participate In The State Of Live Survey

(Hypebot) — Independent live music is under pressure from increased competition and rising costs. To understand what’s needed help, The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) launched the State of Live survey, a vital economic study of the U.S. independent live sector.

It’s no secret that Indie venues, promoters, festivals and touring artists are struggling under the weight of increased competition and rising costs. But while good data exists in the UK and Australia, only empirical evidence backs the truth that anyone involved music in the U.S. knows – it’s harder than ever to turn even a small profit in live music.

The groundbreaking NIVA State of Live survey is designed to capture the economic contributions and operational challenges of independent venues, promoters, performing arts centers, and festivals across the United States.

All of independent venues, promoters and festival regardless of their size, tax-status, or location are urged to take part in the State of Live survey now through February 18, 2025.

Only with good data can independent live music understand the real challenges and opportunities and promote this essential cultural and economic sector to government officials, sponsors, and the general public.

“Independent stages are the heartbeats of our communities. They’re where culture is born, connections are made, and memories are created,” said Executive Director of NIVA Stephen Parker. “The State of Live study will quantify the economic and cultural value of these spaces, ensuring they get the recognition and support they need and deserve.”

The collected data will inform a national report and 50 state-by-state reports, scheduled for release on June 23, 2025 during NIVA’s annual conference.

