The Nashville Songwriters Association International And SoundCloud Team Up To Amplify The NSAI’s Annual Song Contest

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) announced a new partnership with the DIY streaming platform SoundCloud to help power the NSAI’s annual Song Contest.

The annual contest, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year, provides an opportunity for unsigned songwriters working in any genre to win prizes and gain recognition for their talent.

This year’s edition of the contest features more than $30,000 in prize value, and thanks to the new partnership with SoundCloud, the platform will showcase the Top 10 Song Category Finalists in a playlist titled NSAI Presents: The SoundCloud Standout Award as part of SoundCloud Selects.

Voting for this year’s song contest is officially open and from now through February 7that Noon ET, SoundCloud listeners can vote for their favorite song on the playlist by giving it a like.

At the close of the competition the song with the highest number of likes will be awarded The 2025 NSAI SoundCloud Standout Award.

The SoundCloud Standout Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, February 11 and the winner will receive a SoundCloud prize pack including a one-on-one meeting with a SoundCloud Representative to discuss strategy and best practices, a SoundCloud Merch Pack, and will be gifted a 1-Year SoundCloud Next Pro Account.

To learn more about NSAI visit https://www.nashvillesongwriters.com, and for more information on the official NSAI Song Contest, visit https://www.nsaisongcontest.com.