Oasis Fans Claim Ticketmaster Canceled Reunion Tour Tickets Due To Purported Bot Activity

(CelebrityAccess) — Oasis fans are reporting that Ticketmaster has canceled some tickets for the reunion tour of the legendary British indie rock band Oasis, accusing them of being bots.

According to The Guardian, multiple fans told the newspaper that they received an email from Ticketmaster, which accused them of using bots to purchase Oasis Live ’25 tickets and requiring them to fill out a form to resolve the issue.

One such fan, Marta Bonnet, told the Guardian that she spent more than £1,000 on tickets for herself, her husband and two teenage children to see the band perform at Wembley Stadium, said she received one of the emails on Friday.

“At first we thought this email was fake or a spam email, but no, it was true,” Bonnet, a 45-year-old attorney from Tenerife, Spain, told the newspaper.

“We usually use Ticketmaster to buy our tickets … But now, how can I trust this page, which is supposed to be the official page? I really can’t believe what has happened,” she added.

A rep for Ticketmaster told the newspaper that fans who have been contacted about the use of bots have been provided with a form for promoters to review.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.