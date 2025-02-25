Somewhere Festival And Conference 2025 Announces Deadmau5, Suki Waterhouse, Flying Lotus & More

WICHITA (CelebrityAccess) – Building on the success of its debut last year as Elsewhere Festival, Somewhere Festival & Conference returns June 13th-14th in Downtown Wichita, KS, further establishing itself as a groundbreaking celebration of music, community, and social change. The festival’s evolution reflects its growing role as a home for artists, music workers, and changemakers while reinforcing Wichita’s status as a thriving creative and cultural hub. By uniting diverse artists, innovative technology, and a socially conscious audience, Somewhere Festival reimagines what a music festival can be.

This year’s lineup boasts globally acclaimed headliners: electronic music powerhouse Deadmau5, genre-bending artist Suki Waterhouse, rising hip-hop star BigXthaPlug, and visionary producer Flying Lotus. Alongside them, an eclectic mix of artists will span genres from hip-hop and electronic to rock and experimental, including Kim Gordon, Aloe Blacc with 2ŁØT, Cassian, Tinlicker Live, Jerro, Die Spitz, Tommy Newport, Elise Trouw, La Luz, Chris Luno, and more. The festival prides itself on offering a genre-agnostic lineup, allowing music fans to discover new sounds while celebrating boundary-pushing artists from across the spectrum.

“When we launched this festival, it was about creating a space for artists and music workers who weren’t finding the support they needed in traditional industry spaces,” said Chase Koch, founder of Movement Musick. “With Somewhere Fest, we’re proving that Wichita isn’t ‘elsewhere’ when it comes to music and culture—it’s Somewhere. A place where artists and audiences can connect, collaborate, and create something truly meaningful.”

At its core, Somewhere Festival is about fostering creativity, innovation, and social impact. The event features immersive music technology with AI-driven music experiences and cutting-edge production elements that push the boundaries of live performance. Festival goers can also explore interactive art installations, including live murals, graffiti, and hands-on workshops curated by Harvester Arts, creating a seamless blend of music and visual storytelling. The festival is committed to inclusivity and accessibility, operating as a not-for-profit event with real-world ticket pricing and a free concert stage that welcomes the entire community.

“Somewhere Festival is about using music as a platform for creativity, exploration, and positive change,” said Jessie Hartke, CEO and Director of Midtopia. “Last year proved that this vision resonates, and this year we’re going even bigger—offering more opportunities for connection, artistic discovery, and real impact in Wichita.”

Beyond the music, Somewhere Festival integrates music and social change, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with social initiatives that address pressing community issues. The event partners with The Phoenix, 1 Million Strong, Learning Lab Wichita, Empower North End, Create Campaign, The Neighboring Movement, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), and other community organizations, offering immersive activations focused on addiction recovery and mental health, education, strong and safe communities, economic mobility and free speech advocacy. Attendees will be able to connect directly with some of the most innovative social change entrepreneurs who are solving the challenges facing the greater Wichita community and find opportunities to get engaged beyond the festival. Participants can earn exclusive swag by taking social change actions. The festival also champions artist advocacy and knowledge sharing, with some of the performing musicians leading conference workshops and discussions on fully utilizing their creative platforms.

“Somewhere Festival is more than a festival—it’s a movement,” said Midtopia artist Rudy Love Jr. “It’s about giving artists the space to create, but also the tools to build sustainable careers, the knowledge to make an impact, and the community to support them along the way.”

Complementing the festival’s performances is the Somewhere Conference, an essential gathering for artists, music workers, and industry professionals seeking to grow their careers. The conference will feature a fireside chat with Aloe Blacc, where he will discuss artistry, activism, and navigating the modern music industry. Attendees will also engage in panel discussions and workshops led by top industry professionals, exploring topics such as audience growth, platform-building, and using music as a force for social change. Hands-on learning opportunities will allow participants to develop practical skills in an intimate, collaborative setting, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to empowering music workers at every level.

Somewhere Festival & Conference will take place June 13th-14th in Downtown Wichita, KS. It will feature two days of live performances, immersive art, social impact activations, and a cutting-edge industry conference. The event invites attendees to experience music in a whole new way through collaboration, discovery, and meaningful engagement with the community. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit somewhere-fest.com.