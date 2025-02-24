The Lefsetz Letter: The Rock Hall Nominees

My mind is absolutely, positively blown. How did they get it so RIGHT?

Every year we wince, talk about those left out, in some cases never nominated. Too many rock stars omitted from the Rock Hall. BUT NOT THIS YEAR!

My own personal favorite, Bad Company, and I can’t deny!

Did you listen to that first album? Not only was it mega-successful with an instant hit, “Can’t Get Enough,” the band went on a five album run, updating their sound on 1979’s “Desolation Angels” and…I FEEL LIKE MAKING LOVE!

It ain’t the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame without Paul Rodgers in it. He’d better be inducted.

But to tell you the truth, they should do no voting, EVERY ACT SHOULD BE ANOINTED, EVERY ACT SHOULD BE INDUCTED BY ACCLAMATION!

JOE COCKER?

It’s an absolute tragedy he isn’t already in the Hall, it’s like he was completely forgotten by the committee while they were inducting pop, hip-hop and supposedly influential musicians before him. You know why he’s a legend? BECAUSE I STILL PLAY HIS MUSIC! That’s when you know someone is great, when you don/t scratch your chin and say “I remember when,” but when you pull up their greats on a regular basis. Forget the legendary cuts, “With a Little Help From My Friends” and “Delta Lady,” have you heard his version of “Darling Be Home Soon”? It’s better than the Lovin’ Spoonful original, and then there’s my absolute favorite, “Hitchcock Railway.”

BILLY IDOL?

I bought that first Generation X album. I certainly have danced with myself. But my favorite of his solo career is “Eyes Without a Face.” And sure, I’ll give the rebel yell. Do I think Idol MUST be in? No, not this year. It’s just that if he’s in and Bad Company and Joe Cocker are not, it will be a crime. Which is why I say to let all the nominees in, to not subject the nominations to the vagaries of the voters.

JOY DIVISION/NEW ORDER

Talk about influential, talk about progenitors. Love has torn the band apart, but if you’re talking about leaving your mark, Ian Curtis must be in the Hall.

CYNDI LAUPER

What put her over the top for me was her penning of the music for “Kinky Boots.” It was a great leap forward, she conquered Broadway when most of the legends have tried and failed.

That first album… Sure, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” is great, Cyndi stretched the form of MTV, added some humor, but…

The opening cut, “Money Changes Everything.” Sure, Tom Gray wrote it, but this is the essence of rock and roll. It’s the truth.

And the highlight of the album is really “Time After Time.”

But the fact that she covered Prince’s “When You Were Mine”… She gave recognition to this cut from “Dirty Mind,” still my favorite Prince album, when almost nobody was aware of it. And yes, “True Colors” is fantastic.

MANÁ

I get it, the Hall must be diverse. All I can say is if you’re choosing a Latin act, this is the one.

OASIS

In America we don’t get it. The working class attitude, the middle finger to the establishment, that’s why the tour is such a big deal over there. But I love “Champagne Supernova.”

OUTKAST

Not rock and roll, really only one big album, but since they broadened the vision of the Hall, OutKast qualifies, they were innovative and successful, albeit not for that long.

PHISH

They should win the fan vote. Absolutely. Of all the acts on this list, they have the most dedicated, the most passionate fans. They exist in their own world, not playing by everybody’s rules, and succeeding to boot! And if that’s not rock and roll…

SOUNDGARDEN

If you’re going to let Pearl Jam in, Soundgarden should be there too. They pushed boundaries on “Badmotorfinger,” and had huge success with “Superunknown” with the classic “Black Hole Sun” and Chris Cornell’s pipes… He’s not quite Paul Rodgers, but there are very few in his league.

THE WHITE STRIPES

The best work Jack White ever did, and he’s still doing it, despite Meg dropping out. Jack is a great guitar player. Once again, Bad Company and Joe Cocker MUST be in, but when it comes to rock in the early part of this century…the White Stripes were at the forefront, keeping innovation alive.

CHUBBY CHECKER?

He is rock and roll. Unfortunately as history is being rewritten by people who were not there the mania of the twist is fading away. Sure, the Beatles were bigger, but EVERYBODY was twisting. Nightclubs opened. A classic track, which pushed rock forward, forced nonbelievers to embrace it. Talk about influential…

MARIAH CAREY

Not rock, presently a caricature of herself, but she was the queen of nineties pop.

THE BLACK CROWES

Almost single-handedly pushing the original, straight ahead rock and roll style and ethos forward. Chris Robinson is one of the great frontmen of all time. As for his brother Rich… I realized he was so great when he was one of the guitarists (along with Howard Leese) on a Bad Company tour.

All you have to do is listen to the first album. It was an instant breakthrough, but forgetting the commercial success…that change in “Jealous Again”…

“Stop, understand me

I ain’t afraid of losing face

Stop, understand me

I ain’t afraid of ever losing faith in you”

Slays me every time. The music slows down, breaks down, and the sincerity and inflection of Chris’s voice…

And of course “Shake Your Moneymaker” contains their cover of “Hard to Handle.” But it also includes “Twice as Hard” and “She Talks to Angels.”

And then there’s “Thorn in My Pride” from “The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion”… The only other track that hits this note is Marshall Tucker’s “Can’t You See”… Think about it, there’s a similarity.

So, that’s it. That’s rock and roll.

Finally.

And if you don’t agree…

TOUGH NOOGIES!

No, that’s fine. There are still some blatant omissions. But you really can’t sit here and say none of the nominees is deserving.

And I doubt the right ones will qualify, be inducted.

Which is why I say to let them all in.

But for now, KUDOS!

Or as Bad Company put it…

“It’s all part of my rock and roll fantasy It’s all part of my rock and roll dream”

Spotify playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/65LtPGMtsXJMYI6lJtDY9h?si=162c3210f85d4212