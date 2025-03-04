Antone’s Launches A New Location At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top with his new hot sauce, 'Whisker Bomb,' at the new Antone's location in the Austin airport (Courtesy of Antone's)

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — As the legendary Austin blues club Antone’s prepares to mark its 50th anniversary, the brand announced the launch of a new satellite location at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Located near the airport’s Gate 25, Antone’s replaces Haymaker and is operated by Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment, who oversees a majority of the food and beverage concepts at the airport.

“We are thrilled to finally have an Antone’s location in the airport. It has been a dream of ours for many years, and we’re so appreciative that Delaware North shared our vision and helped make this project possible,” said Will Bridges, co-owner of Antone’s. “It is truly an honor for our Antone’s airport location to serve as a beacon of Austin’s live music scene, welcoming and entertaining visitors and locals alike as they travel to and from our amazing city.”

“The timing couldn’t be more fitting as Antone’s celebrates its 50th year,” said Terry Mahlum, Delaware North’s Austin-based director of operations. “We first brought live music to the airport in 1999, and the support from Austin-Bergstrom has been phenomenal. Adding Antone’s brings the heart of Austin’s blues scene directly to travelers, sharing an iconic slice of the city’s music history with the world.”

The new venue will follow the signature look and style established by Antone’s current 305 E. 5th Street location, including signage and memorabilia. The venue will also include a live performance stage to showcase up-and-coming artists, bringing musical entertainment to the airport.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Antone’s to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport,” said AUS CEO Ghizlane Badawi. “As a cornerstone of Austin’s music legacy, Antone’s brings the spirit of the ‘Live Music Capital of the World’ directly to our travelers. This iconic venue’s rich history and upcoming 50th anniversary make its addition to the airport all the more exciting.”