Lee Abrams: Technology And Information As The New Rock & Roll

Rock ‘n’ roll is old, but the thinking behind it is timeless—transcending mere sound to embody a spirit more relevant now than ever. Picture this: it’s 1955, and rock ‘n’ roll bursts onto the scene, electrifying post-war America and igniting a cultural revolution. Fast forward to 2025, and we find ourselves in a world of chaos. It’s a reflection of our times, but within it lies a golden opportunity—to channel the innovation and energy of rock ‘n’ roll into the realms of information and technology. That’s where the pulse of modern culture beats strongest.

While rock ‘n’ roll has roots in the past, its fresh vision lies ahead in the tech landscape. New musical styles continue to emerge, but the real game-changer is how information and technology are reshaping reality. The days of rock ‘n’ roll as the primary cultural disruptor may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean it’s gone—it’s alive and thriving. In the 21st century, its magic is found in its rich, layered history.

In the music industry, the focus often leans toward “new music,” yet there’s profound value in revisiting the past—a treasure trove waiting to be explored. This isn’t just about reviving old hits; it’s about witnessing bands breathe new life into their legacies in ways that resonate today. Music will always impact lives, and while new forms emerge, that quintessential “rock ‘n’ roll thing” leans into history—an undeniably lucrative endeavor for those willing to dig deep.

But here’s the twist: information and technology are the new rock ‘n’ roll, driving mainstream culture forward. Rock ‘n’ roll isn’t just a sound; it’s an attitude—a mindset that transcends genres and is now being harnessed in non-musical arenas. At its core, rock ‘n’ roll embodies:

INNOVATION

ATTITUDE

SWAGGER

NEWNESS

BIG-MASS APPEAL

REINVENTION

FAN CREATION, NOT JUST USERS

POWERFUL IMPACT

ARTISTRY

REBELLION

INTELLIGENT DESIGN

Done right, it mirrors legendary artists—Dylan, The Stones, Hendrix, Chuck Berry, Pink Floyd, The Beatles—each leaving an indelible mark, with lasting integrity and a connection to the soul of the nation.

These principles now define the new “rock ‘n’ roll” in information and technology. Today’s info merchants risk veering into cheesy, manufactured territory—echoing the disposable nature of some modern pop music. Yet, just like music in the ’50s, information delivery is ripe for transformation. And that transformation is already unfolding before our eyes.

INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY IS THE NEW ROCK ‘N’ ROLL!

My love for music endures, but the heartbeat of the nation now pulses to the rhythm of information and technology. That’s where the excitement is—more about your screen than your stereo, more discussions about current affairs than the latest hits.

Looking back offers enjoyment and opportunity, but the real thrill lies in discovery—where information and technology are more likely to create lasting impact than the next fleeting artist. And for those who argue that icons like Dylan and The Beatles were unique—absolutely, they were. But without their influence, music today would look strikingly different.

Rock ‘n’ roll is a rich tapestry of history, and its mindset is powerful and timeless. It will fuel the future, joining forces with the age of information. Rock ‘n’ roll will never die—its history is too rich, its spirit too potent. And the thinking behind it will continue driving new innovations in media.