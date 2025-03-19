Kali Uchis Signs With Capitol Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global superstar and GRAMMY-winning recording artist Kali Uchis has signed with Capitol Records, working with the same team that saw enormous success across the release of her albums Red Moon in Venus and ORQUÍDEAS. The signing is a continuation of Uchis’ longstanding partnership with Tom March, now Chairman and CEO of Capitol Records – and given the interrelationship between Interscope and Capitol Records – allows her to continue working with IGA EVP of A&R Matt Morris, who has been an integral part of her artistry and career since 2018. This marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the Colombian-American singer-songwriter as she prepares for the widely anticipated release of her fifth studio album, Sincerely.

“Kali Uchis is not only a true artist with a unique vision and an incredible amount of talent — she’s also a culture-shifting force of nature. Her music transcends boundaries and borders, and it’s an honor and a privilege to continue to head into this new era together.” – March

“Thank you all for the well-intentioned wishes on this journey, and thank you to my team! I have boundless gratitude for my silent ascent throughout the years and am very much looking forward to what’s next…“ – Uchis

Uchis has been hailed as a rare talent since she emerged, but ORQUÍDEAS launched her career to new heights. Her highest charting album to date (debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200), the critically adored record — which was her fourth album overall and second in Spanish — was led by crossover singles like the Platinum-certified “Igual Que un Ángel” with Peso Pluma (#1 on Hot Latin Songs, #23 on the Hot 100) and Gold-certified “Labios Mordidos” with KAROL G (#10 on Hot Latin Songs, #97 on the Hot 100).

ORQUÍDEAS was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Latin Grammys and took home trophies from the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Latin American Music Awards.