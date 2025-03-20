AEG Presents Names Lisa Mart Regional General Manager Of Indigo, Watford Colosseum And The O2

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Presents has announced the appointment of Lisa Mart as the new Regional General Manager for Indigo at the O2 and Watford Colosseum. In this position, she will oversee operations and focus on delivering top-tier events for fans and performers. Based in London, Mart will report directly to Stuart Dorn, the Group Venues Operations Director for AEG Presents UK.

Mart previously worked for ATG Entertainment, where she spent 13 years in various roles, including General Manager of New Wimbledon Theatre. In 2016, she took on the role of Theatre Director at The Alexandra in Birmingham, where she successfully managed a re-launch of the venue. Before joining AEG Presents, Mart served as Venue Director at Swansea Arena, leading its launch and operations for four years.

Her new role comes as AEG Presents continues to expand its mid-size venue portfolio. Plans include reopening Watford Colosseum following a multi-million-pound renovation and opening the Olympia Music Venue in London in 2026.

Commenting on her new position, Mart said, “I am incredibly excited to join the AEG Presents team, especially at such a pivotal time for these venues. Both indigo at The O2 and Watford Colosseum have rich histories, and I’m looking forward to building on that while unlocking their full potential.”