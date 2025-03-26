(HYPEBOT) – Napster, the platform that triggered the streaming revolution in 1999, has been acquired by Infinite Realty, a digital media and e-commerce company, for $207 million.

Infinite Reality buys Napster, plots shift to interactive music

Infinite Reality plans to transform Napster beyond streaming into a social and interactive music platform by leveraging its immersive technology and audience networks. IR’s assets include the Drone Racing League (DRL) and esports organizations competing in Call of Duty, League of Legends, and other gaming platforms.

Napster CEO Jon Vlassopulos will continue as CEO of Napster and will take on a broader role for iR globally. Vlassopulos came to Napster from Roblox, where he served as Vice President and Global Head of Music.

Napster, which has struggled to compete as a licenced music service will now be retooled to differentiate itself “by serving as a social music platform that prioritizes active fan engagement over passive listening, allowing artists to connect with, own, and monetize the relationship with their fans.”

Napster and Infinite Reality plan to offer artists the tools to:

Create branded 3D virtual spaces where fans can enjoy virtual concerts, social listening parties, and other immersive and community-based experiences

Sell both physical and virtual merchandise, exclusive digital content, and event tickets

Leverage AI-powered customer service, sales, and community management agents for greater personalization

Access enhanced analytics dashboards to better understand fan behavior

Integrate gamification to increase fan engagement and loyalty

Leverage iR’s audience network — including DRL and top esports teams — to seamlessly cross-promote and bridge fan communities

Offer brands innovative sponsorships that connect with millions of young, digitally savvy consumers

“Napster revolutionized digital music in the nineties, and now, with Infinite Reality, we’re ready to do it again. The internet has evolved from desktop to mobile, from mobile to social, and now we are entering the immersive era. Yet, music streaming has remained largely the same. It’s time to reimagine what’s possible,” said Jon Vlassopulos, CEO of Napster. “Imagine stepping into a virtual venue to watch an exclusive show with friends, chat with your favorite artist in their own virtual hangout as they drop their new single, and be able to directly buy their exclusive digital and physical merch.”

“By acquiring Napster, we’re paving a path to a brighter future for artists, fans, and the music industry at large,” said John Acunto, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinite Reality. “This strategic move aligns with Infinite Reality’s vision to lead an internet industry shift from a flat 2D clickable web to a 3D conversational one – giving all creators modern tools to better engage, monetize, and measure their audiences.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency