April 2025 Photo Tour

NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Apr
03
2025
|
House of Blues Dallas / House of Blues / HOB / HOB Dallas
|
Apr
03
2025
|
Arizona Financial Theatre
|
Apr
04
2025
|
Brooklyn Bowl New York
|
Apr
05
2025
|
House of Blues New Orleans / House of Blues / HOB New Orleans / HOB
|
Apr
10
2025
|
The Vilar Performing Arts Center
VITALSIGNS
1932TOTAL THIS YEAR
149TOTAL THIS WEEK
-
Anniversary Group
Abby Jeanne & The Shadowband - Dee McKenzie
Maria Chiara Argirò - Michael LoJudice (North America & Asia)
RIP Swirl - Jonathan Mattson (North America)
-
Arrival Artists
Boys Go To Jupiter - Erik Selz (USA, Canada, Mexico, South America, Africa, Asia, Australia, NZ & Middle East
Oddly Satisfying: Ky Newman & atlgrandma - Erik Selz & Spencer Pinson (Worldwide)
-
ATC Live
Kit Sebastian - Ally Douthwaite & Graham Clews
Marsy Sam Lister & Sarah Joy
Mina Galán - Lucy Atkinson
RUTHLSS - Lucy Atkinson
The Sophs - Alex Bruford
-
Atomic Music Group
American Steel - Tobias Jeg
-
ATC Management
Alex Amen - Jay Sounders
Earl Sweatshirt - Dev Crawford
Fana Hues - Dev Crawford
John Vincent III - Jay Sounders
Kacy Hill - Jay Sounders
-
Cupid Theory Management
-
Milk & Honey Management
KREAM - Andrew Goldstone & Taren Smith
Sullivan King - Andrew Goldstone & Taren Smith
-
Red Light Management
MacKenzie Porter - Trisha McClanahan
Thelma & James - Trisha McClanahan
-
Centricity Publishing
-
Concord Music Publishing ANZ
-
Group Projects Music
Chris McKenna (with Warner Chappell Music Nashville)
Olivia DaPonte (with Warner Chappell Music Nashville)
-
Kobalt Music
-
PLA Media
Neah McMeen - Pam Lewis
-
Adore Music
-
At Area
-
Centricity Music
-
Century Media Records
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
2
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
3
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
4
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
5
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
6
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
7
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
|
8
|
Baddy On The Floor
Jamie xx
