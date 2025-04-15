UK Music Industry Urges Ticket Resale Price Cap

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — Leading voices in the UK music industry, including the FanFair Alliance, Music Managers Forum (MMF), UK Music, and live entertainment trade body LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment), have intensified their push for a cap on ticket resale prices as the government’s public consultation on the issue closes.

The call comes amid ongoing scrutiny of platforms like Viagogo, which campaigners accuse of “misleading and potentially unlawful practices” even during the consultation period.

FanFair Alliance alleges the resale giant continues to allow speculative listings, misrepresented ticket information, and manipulative pricing tactics—practices believed to violate UK consumer laws.

A recent study by telecom giant O2 revealed that industrial-scale ticket touting is costing UK music fans around £145 million annually. Despite regulatory efforts, the secondary ticketing market—dominated by platforms such as Viagogo, StubHub International, Gigsberg, and Vivid Seats—remains a “major scourge,” especially for fans of music, theatre, and sports.

FanFair Alliance, which has been campaigning since 2016, submitted fresh evidence to authorities including the Competition & Markets Authority, National Trading Standards, and the Advertising Standards Authority. The alliance documented violations such as touts listing non-existent seat numbers, drip pricing, and reselling tickets for events before official sales even opened.

Among the worst examples: Viagogo promoting early listings for Bastille shows via Google ads and allowing overseas traders to resell tickets still available through Ticketmaster. Small grassroots venues such as The Louisiana (Bristol) and The Moth Club (London) have also reportedly been targeted.

Campaigners are now urging the UK government to introduce a 10% resale price cap, stronger enforcement, and stricter rules to block speculative listings and fraudulent sales. They also advocate for better support of consumer-friendly resale options, where fans can resell tickets at face value or with a modest markup.

Adam Webb, FanFair Alliance Campaign Manager, said:

“Viagogo’s blatant disregard for UK law and fans during the consultation period is staggering. We need urgent action to protect consumers and make ticketing fair again.”

Annabella Coldrick, CEO of MMF, added:

“This is damning evidence. A price cap is the only way to stop this exploitation.”

Sharon Hodgson MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ticket Abuse, called the findings “outrageous but unsurprising,” pledging continued efforts to shut down the secondary ticketing black market.

Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE, cited recent Opinium polling showing just 12% of the public oppose a resale cap.

“Eliminating the profit incentive for touts is the right thing to do and will benefit fans and the industry alike,” he said.

Tom Kiehl, UK Music CEO, echoed the sentiment:

“A price cap has widespread support. It’s time we acted to protect fans and help grow the grassroots scene instead of enriching touts.”

The government’s consultation on ticket resale, launched January 10, officially closed on April 4. Campaigners now await next steps from Westminster.