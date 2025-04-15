Interscope Geffen A&M To Relaunch The Lost Highways Records Brand

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The influential Nashville-based boutique label Lost Highway Records has announced a new partnership that will see the label relaunch as part of the Interscope Geffen A&M constellation.

The relaunched brand will be helmed by Robert Knotts and Jake Gear, who join as Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Heads of the Nashville-based label.

Veteran music producer T Bone Burnett will also collaborate with the label on new projects, including a 25th-anniversary edition of the seminal soundtrack to the Coen Brothers classic O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Founded in 2000 by Luke Lewis, Lost Highway played a key role in shaping country, folk, and Americana in the 2000s, providing a label home for artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Ryan Bingham, Hayes Carll, Lucinda Williams, Drive-By Truckers, Lyle Lovett, Tift Merritt, Robert Earl Keen, Shelby Lynne, Elvis Costello, and Mary Gauthier.

The label was folded into Mercury Nashville when Lewis retired in 2012.

“Lost Highway carved out a special place in the remarkable musical legacy of Nashville. It was a left-of-center label with one-of-a-kind artists who, at their core, were great songwriters and moved culture. Similarly, Interscope has always been a beacon to artists who don’t fit into a box yet are destined to inspire what comes next. With this new chapter in Lost Highway’s history, we are devoted to empowering the next generation of trailblazers, both artists and executives,” said John Janick, Chairman & CEO of Interscope Capitol and IGA.