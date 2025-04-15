Ice Cube Announces His First Coast-To-Coast U.S. Tour In More Than 10 Years

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rap legend Ice Cube revealed plans for his first major U.S. tour in more than a decade, with dates set to start at the Barclays Center in New York on September 4th.

The “Truth To Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” tour will highlight Ice Cube’s forty-year career and will hit 22 markets across North America, including shows in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Toronto, Houston, and more.

“Truth to Power is more than a tour — it’s a 40-year celebration,” Cube said in a statement. “The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings. It’s gonna’ be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

The tour follows the success of Man Down, Ice Cube’s 2024 album which recently re-entered the charts and debuted as a Top 10 Rap and independent release. He was also celebrated with a cement handprint ceremony at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, paying tribute to his career as a musician and actor.

The general onsale for tickets to the tour begins on Friday, April 18.

ICE CUBE — “TRUTH TO POWER: 4 DECADES OF ATTITUDE” TOUR DATES:

• Thu Sep 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

• Fri Sep 05 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

• Mon Sep 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

• Wed Sep 10 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

• Thu Sep 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

• Sat Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

• Sun Sep 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

• Tue Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

• Wed Sep 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

• Fri Sep 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

• Sat Sep 20 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

• Mon Sep 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

• Thu Sep 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

• Sat Sep 27 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

• Sun Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

• Tue Sep 30 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

• Thu Oct 02 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

• Sat Oct 04 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

• Mon Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

• Wed Oct 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

• Thu Oct 09 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena