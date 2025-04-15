Janelle Monáe, The Roots, And More Set To Light Up Newport Jazz Festival 2024

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) — The Newport Jazz Festival will once again return to Rhode Island this summer as the prestigious music festival marks its 71st year.

Set for Newport’s Fort Adams State Park from August 1–3, the festival features a lineup that includes Janelle Monáe, The Roots, Jacob Collier, RAYE, Esperanza Spalding, Jorja Smith, Willow, De La Soul, the Christian McBride Big Band, Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, the Antonio Sánchez Trio, and more.

For 2024, Newport Jazz will once again offer a limited JAZZ LOUNGE Festival admission ticket, providing fans with access to a separate festival entrance, a premium parking space (one space per ticket order), and exclusive access to the Jazz Lounge—a tented area offering a VIP experience.

A limited number of specially priced 3-Day Passes went on sale today, with a general on-sale set for April 17 via DICE.

Student tickets are available for individuals aged 10–25. Current college students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and high school students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only. Children 9 and under are free, except for Jazz Lounge tickets. Only two children are allowed per ticketed adult. All children aged 10 and over will require a full-priced admission ticket.

Newport Jazz Festival’s Full Line-Up For 2025

Janelle Monáe

The Roots

Jacob Collier

RAYE

Jorja Smith

Esperanza Spalding

Willow

Thee Sacred Souls

De La Soul

The Yussef Dayes Experience

Rachael & Vilray

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Dianne Reeves

Christian McBride Big Band

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Bela Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio

Louis Cato, John Scofield, & Marcus Miller

SOFI TUKKER (butter set)

The Philadelphia Experiment

LA LOM

KNOWER

Samm Henshaw

Terence Blanchard: Flow

Cymande

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder

Kenny Garrett

Stanley Jordan Solo

Ron Carter Quartet

CARRTOONS

Kokoroko

Kiefer

Moses Yoofee Trio

Emmet Cohen Trio

Lakecia Benjamin

Rich Ruth

Pérez Patitucci Calvaire Trio

Ekep Nkwelle

Maimouna Youssef

Etienne Charles & Creole Soul

BCUC

Marcus Gilmore Presents: A Centennial Tribute to Roy Haynes

Darius Jones Trio

Aaron Parks Little Big

Isaiah Sharkey

Tyshawn Sorey Trio

Bobby Sanabria & Sexteto Ibiano

Parlor Greens

New Jazz Underground

Tyreek McDole