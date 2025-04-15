Janelle Monáe, The Roots, And More Set To Light Up Newport Jazz Festival 2024

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) — The Newport Jazz Festival will once again return to Rhode Island this summer as the prestigious music festival marks its 71st year.
Set for Newport’s Fort Adams State Park from August 1–3, the festival features a lineup that includes Janelle Monáe, The Roots, Jacob Collier, RAYE, Esperanza Spalding, Jorja Smith, Willow, De La Soul, the Christian McBride Big Band, Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, the Antonio Sánchez Trio, and more.
For 2024, Newport Jazz will once again offer a limited JAZZ LOUNGE Festival admission ticket, providing fans with access to a separate festival entrance, a premium parking space (one space per ticket order), and exclusive access to the Jazz Lounge—a tented area offering a VIP experience.
A limited number of specially priced 3-Day Passes went on sale today, with a general on-sale set for April 17 via DICE.
Student tickets are available for individuals aged 10–25. Current college students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and high school students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only. Children 9 and under are free, except for Jazz Lounge tickets. Only two children are allowed per ticketed adult. All children aged 10 and over will require a full-priced admission ticket.
Newport Jazz Festival’s Full Line-Up For 2025
Janelle Monáe
The Roots
Jacob Collier
RAYE
Jorja Smith
Esperanza Spalding
Willow
Thee Sacred Souls
De La Soul
The Yussef Dayes Experience
Rachael & Vilray
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Dianne Reeves
Christian McBride Big Band
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Bela Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio
Louis Cato, John Scofield, & Marcus Miller
SOFI TUKKER (butter set)
The Philadelphia Experiment
LA LOM
KNOWER
Samm Henshaw
Terence Blanchard: Flow
Cymande
Hiromi’s Sonicwonder
Kenny Garrett
Stanley Jordan Solo
Ron Carter Quartet
CARRTOONS
Kokoroko
Kiefer
Moses Yoofee Trio
Emmet Cohen Trio
Lakecia Benjamin
Rich Ruth
Pérez Patitucci Calvaire Trio
Ekep Nkwelle
Maimouna Youssef
Etienne Charles & Creole Soul
BCUC
Marcus Gilmore Presents: A Centennial Tribute to Roy Haynes
Darius Jones Trio
Aaron Parks Little Big
Isaiah Sharkey
Tyshawn Sorey Trio
Bobby Sanabria & Sexteto Ibiano
Parlor Greens
New Jazz Underground
Tyreek McDole