Judas Priest & Alice Cooper Unite For a Co-Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Metal legends Alice Cooper and Judas Priest are teaming up for a North American co-headlining tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city run will get underway at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, with shows scheduled across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX on October 26th.

Judas Priest just wrapped the second leg of their Invincible Shield Tour in support of their 2024 album of the same name, the band’s 19th studio release.

Cooper will also be fresh from the road as he wraps his current “Too Close For Comfort” tour this summer, supporting his 2023 album “Road” and will have a new show prepared for his joint venture with Judas Priest.

Corrosion of Conformity have been announced as the support act for select dates on the tour.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 16.

TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Thu Sep 18 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

Sat Sep 20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Sep 21 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Sep 24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri Sep 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sep 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Mon Sep 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Oct 01 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Oct 02 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Oct 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Oct 05 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena

Sun Oct 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Oct 26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

*Without support from Corrosion of Conformity