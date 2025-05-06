Steve Earle, Margo Price And Lucinda Williams Lead The Bill For The 10th Annual Outlaw Country Cruise

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus and promoter Sixthman have announced the initial lineup for the 2026 edition of the Outlaw Country Cruise.

Now in its 10th year, the Outlaw Country Cruise is scheduled to sail from Miami on March 20 aboard the Norwegian Pearl, with planned stops at Harvest Caye, Belize, and Roatán, Honduras.

The cruise will feature five nights of music, with a lineup that includes Margo Price, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Reckless Kelly, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Asleep at the Wheel, Carlene Carter, Shinyribs, Jesse Dayton, Elizabeth Cook, Jim Lauderdale, The Warner E. Hodges Band, Rosie Flores & the Talismen, Roger Alan Wade, Roland Dixon, UNBEPAMEN, and Mojo Nixon Presents: The Toadliquors, Your Mama and Some Other Whore!!!

In addition to music, fans will be able to participate in shore excursions that include eco-adventures such as snorkeling and hiking, as well as relaxing beach time in the Caribbean sun.

Public on-sales begin May 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET at www.outlawcountrycruise.com.

Lineup: