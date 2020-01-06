AEG Partners With Festicket For Its UK Festivals

AEG has partnered with the UK-based Festicket as an official ticketing partner for several of its key summer live music events.

The partnership will see Festicket named an official ticketing partner for the All Points East festival, which headlined by Tame Impala at Victoria Park.

As a part of the deal, Festicket will develop exclusive travel packages, including hotel bookings as well as event passes.

The deal also includes AEG’s outdoor concert series American Express presents BST Hyde Park, which in 2020 will feature performances by Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift and more.

Jim King, CEO European Festivals, AEG Presents: “We’re excited to be announcing Festicket as a partner. They’ve built a strong audience base and a dynamic marketing offering which complements our wider ticketing strategy.”