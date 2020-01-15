BMG Pacts With Tracklib

(Hypebot) — BMG has licensed a significant portion of its catalog to Tracklib, the Stockholm-based instant sampling clearance platform.

Tracklib, which received $1.7 million in funding last May, enables users to find, sample, and license recordings with fixed prices and instant licenses.

Major artists including J.Cole, Mary J. Blige, and BROCKHAMPTON have used Tracklib-licensed samples in their hits, and icons like Isaac Hayes have released previously unheard material via the platform.

BMG VP Global Licensing Pete Gardiner said, “Actively licensing our recorded repertoire is a key service BMG offers. Tracklib offers a new outlet which promises to benefit everyone involved in sampling.”

“It’s great to work with BMG, one of the most pro-active music companies in the world, to bring their amazing music to producers everywhere,” says Tracklib co-founder and CEO Pär Almqvist.

“Tracklib is here to serve both big-name producers who are used to clearing samples, and understand how much Tracklib simplifies the process, as well as aspiring producers who never had the possibility to clear samples before,” says Pär. “We have strong support from the artist community. Our partnership with BMG demonstrates how established labels and publishers are getting behind our new approach to music licensing. We’re very excited about the creative possibilities this deal creates.”