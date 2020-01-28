Comedian Nick Thune Performs On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Musical comedian and actor Nick Thune was Monday night’s performance guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Los Angeles-based Thune has made a name for himself with clever wordplay and his use of the guitar to underscore his comedic beats.

If he seems familiar, you might have seen him during appearances on the series Happy Endings and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 as well as in the film Knocked Up.

In 2014, Thune was the star of the comedy special Folk Hero and he just wrapped a tour alongside Damien Jurado for their most recent show, Sad Music, Sad Comedy.

Check out his Tonight Show performance here: