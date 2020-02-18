Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion Lead The Lineup For DWP’s Hometown Lineup 2020

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) – Following last year’s sold-out debut, Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival, produced by premier independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents, returns to Louisville, KY on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center.

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion have been announced as headliners for the 2020 return of the Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival.

Produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, the two-day music festival will take place at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept 12 & 13.

Other artists announced for 2020 include Jon Pardi, Clint Black, Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shenandoah, Caylee Hammack, Jon Langston, Aubrie Sellers, Noah Schnacky, The Josephines, Ross Ellis, Emily Ann Roberts, Stephanie Quayle, Lakeview, Kaitlyn Kohler, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mitchell Tenpenny, CAM, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Kassi Ashton, King Calaway, Tennessee Jet, Lainey Wilson, Adam Doleac, Chris Bandi, Sean Stemaly, Tyler Booth, Madison Kozak, and Alex Hall.

“Always love coming to play Louisville because you love your country music and having a good time. Look forward to seeing y’all in September at Hometown Rising!” says Blake Shelton.

In addition to music, Hometown Rising will also feature some of Kentucky’s best local bourbon. The bourbon segment will be curated by bourbon expert Fred Minnick, with participating distillers including 1792, Angel’s Envy, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Barrell Bourbon, Boone’s Bourbon, Buffalo Trace, Bulleit Bourbon, Coopers’ Craft, Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, Four Roses Bourbon, Jim Beam, Kentucky Peerless, Larceny, Maker’s Mark, Michter’s, Old Forester, Rebel Yell, Resilient Bourbon, Stonehammer, Wild Turkey, Wilderness Trail, Woodford Reserve, Yellowstone Bourbon and more to be announced.

Hometown Rising will be followed by two additional consecutive weekends of festivals including Louder Than Life (Sept. 18-20) and Bourbon & Beyond (Sept. 25-27), both produced by DWP.