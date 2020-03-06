Ingrooves Inks Deal With Monterey Mexico-based Label, SERCA Music

LOS ANGELES/MEXICO (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent music marketing services and distribution company, Ingrooves Music Group, has announced that it has signed a global distribution deal with Mexico-based label, SERCA Music.

Launched in 2004 and born from the legacy of SERCA Artistic Representatives, a live music operation formed in the 60s that promoted Mexican Regional Talent, SERCA Music has carved out a reputation for developing Regional Mexican acts and expanding their audiences throughout Mexico and the United States.