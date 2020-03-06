Ingrooves Inks Deal With Monterey Mexico-based Label, SERCA Music

LOS ANGELES/MEXICO (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent music marketing services and distribution company, Ingrooves Music Group, has announced that it has signed a global distribution deal with Mexico-based label, SERCA Music.
Launched in 2004 and born from the legacy of SERCA Artistic Representatives, a live music operation formed in the 60s that promoted Mexican Regional Talent, SERCA Music has carved out a reputation for developing Regional Mexican acts and expanding their audiences throughout Mexico and the United States.
SERCA Music’s Licenciado Servando A Cano Resendez, said: “We analyzed options for the present and future of our label and artists; we found in Ingrooves a great digital Latin team that understands our music and a strategic partner for our growth in a new chapter in our company.”
Bob Roback, CEO of Ingrooves, added: “SERCA Music has established itself as a quickly growing label in Mexico and the U.S. by focusing on Regional Mexican music and expanding its listener base at home and abroad. Servando and his team have done a tremendous job and we are excited to be teaming up with them to fuel their continued growth for years to come.”
The first release under the new deal is from the norteño group Los Herederos de Nuevo Leon, a quartet made up of progeny from another iconic norteño collective, Los Invasores de Nuevo León. Other artists expected to release music in the coming months are Intenso and Dezigual.