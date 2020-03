The CEO of Nederlander Concerts, Alex Hodges started in Macon with his school buddy Phil Walden and ultimately went from day to day with Otis Redding to agent for the Capricorn bands to the manager for Gregg Allman and Stevie Ray Vaughan and…listen for the stories!

