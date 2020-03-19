Harbor Yard Amphitheater Opening Pushed Back To 2021

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CelebrityAccess) — The opening of Harbor Yard Amphitheater, one of Live Nation’s newest concert venues, has been pushed back to May 2021 due to COVID-19.

“It is with a heavy heart and out of an abundance of caution we are going to postpone the opening of the Amp until Spring 2021,” said Howard Saffan, Principal of the Harbor Yard Amphitheater. “We hate to disappoint our already loyal fan base. We have been humbled by the outpouring of support for the Amp but this is out of our control. We are looking forward to seeing you all in 2021.”

According to Fox 61, officials with the amphitheater cited difficulty in obtaining construction materials, including lighting from Italy, roof fabrication from France due to restrictions on international trade.

Located on the site of the former minor league baseball stadium that was home to the Bridgeport Bluefish, the 5,000-capacity Harbor Yards was first announced in 2018 and was expected to open for the 2020 summer season.

So far, three shows announced for 2020, including Blackberry Smoke on July 28, Steve Miller Band on August 15, and Deftones on August 24 — have been moved to new locations.

Both the Blackberry Smoke and Deftones shows are headed for Mohegan Sun, while the Steve Miller show is now planned to take place at the Oakdale in Wallingford.