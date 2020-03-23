Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus

BUFFALO, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Disgraced studio executive and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to USA Today, Weinstein was placed in isolation at Wende Correction Facility near Buffalo after the test came back positive.

Officials with the state prison system told USA Today that two inmates at the prison have tested positive for the virus but refused to confirm that one of the two was Weinstein.

However, an official with the state correctional officers union confirmed that Weinstein was one of the afflicted, USA Today reported.

Following his diagnosis, a spokesman for Weinstein condemned the disclosure as a violation of his rights to medical privacy.

Weinstein, who is 68, was convicted on Feb. 24 of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women. He was sentenced in March to a 23-year prison term and will likely face additional charges in California.