The 2020 Tony Awards Have Been Postponed Indefinitely

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Broadway’s Biggest Night, the Tony Awards, announced that the annual awards gala has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be rescheduled at a later date.

“The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans are of the utmost importance to us,” The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The 74th Annual Tony Awards was scheduled to air live on BS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

As for a new date for the awards show, so far, none has been announced but the two organizations said they look forward to “celebrating Broadway and our industry when it becomes safe to do so.”