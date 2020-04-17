Premier Global Production Helping To Deliver Food During The COVID-19 Crisis

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — While the live concert industry in North America has ground to halt, Nashville-based Premier Global Production has kept its trucks busy helping to deliver vital food during the global pandemic.

The trucks and their drivers, which normally haul production equipment for touring artists, have been working with Koch Logistics to deliver groceries to distribution centers for Wal-Mart and other grocery stores in Alabama and Michigan.

As well, PGT has tasked additional trucks to haul goods for vendors such as Target and Amazon for distribution centers in the Midwest and Northeast.

“We are putting our resources to work for America to help our country get through this pandemic,” says Premier Global Production’s President and CEO Troy Vollhoffer. “We are doing our part to keep the U.S. population fed while we all wait out this unprecedented health crisis.”