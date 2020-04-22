Goldenvoice Teams Up With SiriusXM For ‘Stagecouch’ Weekend

(CelebrityAccess) — Satellite and digital content streamer SiriusXM announced it’s teaming up with AEG’s Goldenovice to present Stagecouch Weekend, a special broadcast taking place during the weekend when the live edition of the festival was originally planned for.
Stagecouch Weekend will feature exclusive, new performances from a roster of artists drawn from this year’s Stagecoach lineup with the headliners broadcasting from their homes.
Thomas Rhett headlines Friday’s broadcast, Carrie Underwood will close out Saturday’s lineup and will be the headline performer to close the stream out on Sunday.
The three-day broadcast will also feature new ‘at-home’ Stagecoach performances from artists participating in this year’s festival, including Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Jon Pardi, Midland, Old Dominion and more.
“In this challenging time, we want to continue to help bring artists and fans together, just as they would at Stagecoach,” said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Music Programming, SiriusXM. “With the amazing help of the many great Country music artists involved, this prestigious annual event will come to life like it never has before on The Highway.”
The virtual version of Stagecoach will be broadcast on SiriusXM’s The Highway (ch. 56) and is available via the SiriusXM app for the general public as part of the company’s recently announced free streaming access period.
Stagecoach had originally been planned for April 24-26, but has since been rescheduled for October 23-25, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The streamed Stagecouch event won’t be SiriusXM’s first collaboration with the storied country music festival. For the past three years, SiriusXM has broadcast live from the festival, streaming headline acts.
SiriusXM Stagecouch full lineup:
Ashley McBryde
Brandon Ratcliff
Carrie Underwood
Chris Lane
Dustin Lynch
Eric Church
Gabby Barrett
Hailey Whitters
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jimmie Allen
Jon Pardi
LOCASH
Midland
Mitchell Tenpenny
Morgan Wallen
Niko Moon
Old Dominion
RaeLynn
Riley Green
Tennille Townes
Thomas Rhett
FRIDAY APRIL 24
11AM Live Guy Fieri
12PM Live Q+A with Dustin Lynch
3PM At Home Performance with RaeLynn
5PM 5 O’Clock Somewhere Cheers + At Home Performance with the Last Bandoleros
7PM At Home Performance with HARDY
SATURDAY APRIL 25
11AM Honk if ya Tonk Living Room Edition with Kristal from Borderline
12PM Guitar Lesson from Tenille Townes
1PM Live Q+A with LOCASH
5PM 5 O’Clock Somewhere Cheers + At Home Performance with Honey County
SUNDAY APRIL 26
11AM Live Q+A with Desure
12PM At Home Performance with Hailey Whitters
5PM 5 O’Clock Somewhere Cheers with Jon Pardi
8PM Late Night Couch Party feat. Diplo’s 2019 Set