Goldenvoice Teams Up With SiriusXM For ‘Stagecouch’ Weekend

(CelebrityAccess) — Satellite and digital content streamer SiriusXM announced it’s teaming up with AEG’s Goldenovice to present Stagecouch Weekend, a special broadcast taking place during the weekend when the live edition of the festival was originally planned for.

Stagecouch Weekend will feature exclusive, new performances from a roster of artists drawn from this year’s Stagecoach lineup with the headliners broadcasting from their homes.

Thomas Rhett headlines Friday’s broadcast, Carrie Underwood will close out Saturday’s lineup and will be the headline performer to close the stream out on Sunday.

The three-day broadcast will also feature new ‘at-home’ Stagecoach performances from artists participating in this year’s festival, including Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Jon Pardi, Midland, Old Dominion and more.

“In this challenging time, we want to continue to help bring artists and fans together, just as they would at Stagecoach,” said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Music Programming, SiriusXM. “With the amazing help of the many great Country music artists involved, this prestigious annual event will come to life like it never has before on The Highway.”

The virtual version of Stagecoach will be broadcast on SiriusXM’s The Highway (ch. 56) and is available via the SiriusXM app for the general public as part of the company’s recently announced free streaming access period.

Stagecoach had originally been planned for April 24-26, but has since been rescheduled for October 23-25, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The streamed Stagecouch event won’t be SiriusXM’s first collaboration with the storied country music festival. For the past three years, SiriusXM has broadcast live from the festival, streaming headline acts.

SiriusXM Stagecouch full lineup:

Ashley McBryde

Brandon Ratcliff

Carrie Underwood

Chris Lane

Dustin Lynch

Eric Church

Gabby Barrett

Hailey Whitters

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jimmie Allen

Jon Pardi

LOCASH

Midland

Mitchell Tenpenny

Morgan Wallen

Niko Moon

Old Dominion

RaeLynn

Riley Green

Tennille Townes

Thomas Rhett

FRIDAY APRIL 24

11AM Live Guy Fieri

12PM Live Q+A with Dustin Lynch

3PM At Home Performance with RaeLynn

5PM 5 O’Clock Somewhere Cheers + At Home Performance with the Last Bandoleros

7PM At Home Performance with HARDY

SATURDAY APRIL 25

11AM Honk if ya Tonk Living Room Edition with Kristal from Borderline

12PM Guitar Lesson from Tenille Townes

1PM Live Q+A with LOCASH

5PM 5 O’Clock Somewhere Cheers + At Home Performance with Honey County

SUNDAY APRIL 26

11AM Live Q+A with Desure

12PM At Home Performance with Hailey Whitters

5PM 5 O’Clock Somewhere Cheers with Jon Pardi

8PM Late Night Couch Party feat. Diplo’s 2019 Set