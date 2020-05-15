Report: Reservoir Expands Its Catalog With The Addition Of Shapiro Bernstein To Its Portfolio

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York-based indie music rights company Reservoir Media has reportedly acquired the noted music publisher Shapiro Bernstein, according to a report in industry trade Music Business Weekly.

The deal includes more than 16,000 copyrights, including songs recorded by The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Patsy Cline, Elton John and others, MBW reported.

Per MBW, the agreement will see Shapiro Bernstein integrate its catalog and global administration network integrate into Reservoir, looking for expanded sync and creative placements for their IP.

According to the report the two companies will also collaborate to identify new catalogs to acquire through a newly-formed joint venture.

“Since the beginning, my family has built and overseen a catalog of incredibly special songs and legendary songwriters that has stood the test of time,” Shapiro Bernstein President Michael Brettler told MBW.

“It is with enormous pride that we have found a partner in Reservoir, another family-owned, independent company, for the next chapter of this legacy,” he added.

First launched in Tin Pan Alley in 1900 by Maurice Shapiro and Louis Bernstein, the company quickly found success through publishing popular music and novelty songs, including the Harry Von Tilzer composition “A Bird in a Gilded Cage” and the 1923 hit “Yes! We Have No Bananas.”