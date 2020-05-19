The American Association of Independent Music Announces The Details For This Year’s Indie Music Week, The Virtual Version

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music, a trade organization for the indie sector, announced the details for A2IM Indie Week, their first foray into virtual industry conferences.

The conference will, unsurprisingly, be focused on issues relevant for the independent music community and will include four days of keynotes, lightning talks, workshops, panels, one-on-ones, and (virtual) networking opportunities.

This year’s keynote will be delivered by James Thornton, the CEO of environmental law charity ClientEarth, who will talk about the organization’s work on environmental issues, and the use of law for policy goals.

Founded in 2008, ClientEarth uses the law to hold governments and companies accountable over climate change, pollution, and nature loss and has been supported by the likes of Brian Eno, Coldplay, and David Gilmour.

In addition, Anne del Castillo, the Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, will address the audience on the city’s response to the impact of COVID-19 on small, and medium-sized venues.

“Independent musicians and the businesses supporting them are a vital part of NYC’s creative economy,” said del Castillo. “We’re proud to participate in A2IM’s virtual Indie Week, and help champion education, advocacy and diversity in music, today and in the future.”

The virtual Indie Week 2020 is scheduled to take place from June 15 – 18 and will lead up to A2IM’s annual Liberia Awards, which are scheduled to take place on June 18th at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“Because of the challenges being faced by the whole world, it was even more important to bring the family of independents together again this year. We are fortunate as a community that the very technology that disrupted our industry two-decades ago is now enabling us to maintain some momentum through this pandemic. Other technologies allow us to gather in a safer and more sustainable way,” said A2IM President and CEO Richard James Burgess. “A2IM was formed to deal with a crisis of change and we continue to adapt so we can better champion the independent artists and labels whose diverse voices need to be heard.”

For more information about Indie Week 2020, visit http://www.a2imindieweek.com/