Actor Hagen Mills Dead In Alleged Murder Suicide Attempt

MAYFIELD, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Hagen Mills, a 29-year-old actor who appeared in the FX series “Baskets,” died Tuesday as part of an alleged attempted murder suicide.

According to CNN, Police said they were called to a residence on Tuesday evening where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman, Erica Price, told police that Mills was the shooter.

Mills was found in the home and pronounced dead on the scene, police said in a statement provided to CNN.

Price was transported to a local area medical facility and is in stable condition.

Price and Mills had a daughter together, who was not injured in the shooting, CNN reported.

Mills has had a series of roles, including Bonnie & Clyde: Justified and the televised comedy series Swedish Dicks.