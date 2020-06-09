Smashing Pumpkins Cancel For 2020

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — After previously postponing the tour until the fall, The Smashing Pumpkins announced that the Rock Invasion 2 has officially been canceled for 2020.

“Though this decision did not come easily, it is our top priority to maintain the safety and health of our fans, crew, and venue staff. Thank you for understanding,” the band said in a statement on social media.

The rescheduled tour was slated to start on Oct. 6th in Greensboro, North Carolina, and wrap on Oct. 22nd after a series of shows in the Southeast and Midwest.

The Pumpkins were also lined up for a series of festivals and supporting dates for Guns N’ Roses this summer, but those have also fallen by the wayside.

Tickets for the tour will be refunded automatically from the point of purchase.