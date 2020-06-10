Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Cancels North America For 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (CelebrityAccess) — Australian alt-rock band Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have canceled their upcoming North American tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The tour was scheduled to start Sept. 16th at the Armory in Minneapolis and extended through October 17th when they were due to perform at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver.

Other scheduled performances included Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded in full from the ticketing company in approximately 30 days, while tickets purchased in person can be returned at the box office.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are working on plans to return to North America in 2021.

Cave and the rest of the band have also stayed busy with a new channel on YouTube called “Bad Seed TeeVee” that features videos, live performances, interviews and other archival material.

Affected Shows

2020 North American Tour Dates:

09/16 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

09/18 – Miller High Life Theatre – Milwaukee, WI

09/19 – UIC Pavilion – Chicago, IL *

09/21 – Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI *

09/23 – Skyline Stage at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA *

09/25 – Agganis Arena – Boston, MA *

09/26 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

09/28 – Place Bell – Laval, QC

09/29 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

10/01 – The Anthem – Washington, D.C.

10/03 – The Fox Theatre – Atlanta, GA

10/04 – Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

10/06 – Frank Erwin Center – Austin, TX

10/08 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

10/10 – STAPLES Center – Los Angeles, CA *

10/12 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA *

10/14 – WaMu Theatre – Seattle, WA *

10/15 – Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR

10/17 – Pacific Coliseum – Vancouver, BC