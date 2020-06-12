Bologna FC Strikes A Deal For Stadium Refurb

BOLOGNA, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Bologna FC, a Serie A Italian soccer team, has signed a partnership agreement with Fincantieri Infrastructure, a subsidiary of shipbuilder Fincantieri Group, to design and complete an overhaul of the club’s Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

Bologna said the deal is an important step forward in the club’s plan to modernize their sports infrastructure for fans, players and business partners.

The club previously reached an agreement with

Bologna Stadio previously revealed that it had secured financing for the stadium upgrade from Istituto per il Credito Sportivo, however, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The venerable stadium was built in 1927 and can seat about 38,000 fans for a soccer game, or 55,000 for a concert or public event.