Major Theater Chains Planning For July Re-Opening

(CelebrityAccess) — After months of forced shutdown due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, major theater chains are preparing to re-open their doors.

AMC, the largest cinema chain in the U.S., told investors earlier this month that they expect to be re-opened in July, including almost all of their theaters in the U.S. and the U.K.

Regal Cinemas, the second largest theater operator in the U.S., is also gearing up to re-open their doors next month, starting on July 10th.

As part of the re-opening, Regal is implementing a raft of new safety procedures, including contactless payment system, aggressive cleaning, including electrostatic UFV foggers that will be used on auditorium between showings, and new social distancing protocols.

In some places, where required by local governments, attendance will also be limited to 50%, Regal said.

Cinemark, the third largest theater chain in the U.S. is also lined up to re-open in July. Like Regal, they are impelementing social distancing, including staggered seating and stringent cleaning protocols. Employees will be required to wear gloves and masks and guests will be encouraged to be masked during visits.

To fill the gap until major theatrical releases start again, Cinemark theaters will present classic titles at discounted rates, including “Ghostbusters,” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with tickets going for $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Cinemark will also discount concession prices for the classic shows.