UMG Forms Strategic Partnership With Italian Indie Sugar

MILAN, Italy, (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced it has struck a strategic partnership with Italian indie label Sugar.

The deal will see UMG handle distribution for Sugar’s recorded music and film soundtrack catalogues, as well as support for Sugar’s notable contemporary artist roster, which includes Andrea Bocelli.

Founded in Milan in 1932 by Ladislao Sugar, the label represents a subsantial catalogue of film soundtracks from French and Italian cinema, including La Dolce Vita, Amarcord, Mondo Cane, Il Postino, 8½ and Il Gattopardo (The Leopard) among others.

Music from Sugar’s current roster will be distributed via UMG Italy.

As well, as part of the agreement, UMG label Decca Records will collaborate with Sugar to develop new uses for Sugar’s largely untapped historical catalogue.

“I believe that in today’s marketplace, the greatest opportunity for an independent label is to develop its artists and repertoire globally. Having one, truly unique, worldwide distribution solution for the entire breadth of Sugar recordings is a very important step, as we look to grow our reach and visibility into new territories. Having worked with Universal on various projects for over 20 years, I felt this was the right time to turn the page and write a new chapter. As soon as I had the opportunity to lay out my vision with Lucian, in a matter of minutes, the ball started rolling. I wish to thank Lucian for having always been there for me, and very much look forward to working with the many talented Executives within the UMG family, to bring to life some new innovative projects from Italy. We have some great new music on the way,” said Sugar CEO Filippo Sugar.

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with Filippo and Sugar Music, and to provide support for their artists and rich catalogues worldwide. A true family business, Sugar has helped introduce the world to Italian music culture throughout its eighty-year history. Over the years, they have been a great partner to us for Andrea Bocelli, and we look forward to many more successes together in the future,” added UMG boss Sir Lucian Grainge.