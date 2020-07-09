Dates Announced For 56th Annual ACM Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Music, dick clark productions and broadcast partner CBS announced that the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on Sunday, April 18th, 2021.

The awards show, dedicated to honoring the standout artists from the past year in the world of country music, will be broadcast live via CBS.

Additional details regarding the hosts, performers, and other details about the awards gala will be announced in the coming months, the ACM said.

As previously announced, the 55th ACM Awards were postponed due to COVID-19, and will take place in Nashville, TN for the first time in the show’s history, broadcasting from three famous country music venues — the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 and will be available via CBS All Access as well.