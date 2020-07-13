Judas Priest Reschedules North American 50th Anniversary Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal icons Judas Priest announced the reschedule US dates for their 50th anniversary tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour, which was originally planned for the autumn of 2020, will now hit the road on September 9th, 2021 at MGM Casino in Washington D.C.

A number of dates, including shows in Philadelphia, Chicago and Detroit were unable to be rescheduled and have been canceled.

However, Judas Priest says their team is working on adding new dates to the run and more information will be provided when available.

Newly-announced North American dates

September 9, 2020 Washington, D.C. at MGM Casino has been moved to October 28, 21

September 12, 2020 Ledyard, CT at Foxwoods Casino Arena has bee moved to October 30, 2021

September 17, 2020 Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion has been moved to September 13, 2021

September 24, 2020 Youngstown, OH at the Covelli Centre has been moved to September 17, 2021

September 29, 2020 Milwaukee, WI at Miller High Life Theater has been moved to September 22, 2021

September 30, 2020 St. Louis, MO at St. Louis Music Park has been moved to September 25, 2021

October 2, 2020 Oklahoma City, OK at The Zoo Amphitheatre has been moved to October 16, 2021

October 3, 2020 Dallas, TX at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory has been moved to October 15, 2021

October 5, 2020 Cedar Park, TX at HEB Center Cedar Park has been moved to October 13, 2021

October 6, 2020 San Antonio, TX at Freeman Coliseum has been moved to October 12, 2021

October 9, 2020 Denver, CO at The Mission Ballroom has been moved to September 29, 2021

October 13, 2020 Phoenix, AX at Arizona Federal Theatre has been moved to October 9, 2021

October 15, 2020 Los Angeles, CA at Microsoft Theater has been moved to October 6, 2021

October 17, 2020 Las Vegas, NV at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood has been moved to October 8, 2021

Canceled shows

September 11, 2020 Long Island, NY at Nassau

September 14, 2020 Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center

September 15, 2020 Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

September 18, 2020 Orlando, FL at Rebel Rock Festival

September 20, 2020 Louisville, KY at Louder Than Life Festival

September 21, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

September 23, 2020 Detroit, MI at the Fox Theatre

September 26, 2020 Chicago, IL at Rosemont Theatre

September 27, 2020 Minneapolis, MN at Armory

October 8, 2020 Albuquerque, NM at Sandia Resort and Casino

October 11, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena